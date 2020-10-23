Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Health

Coronavirus positivity rate 40% higher over past four days: NCOC

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Coronavirus positivity rate 40% higher over past four days: NCOC

Photo: Online

There’s been a persistent rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the country over the past four days, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Friday.

On average a 40% increase in positivity has been observed with new cases and deaths rising for the fifth consecutive day.

Pakistan’s current case fatality rate is 2.06% compared to the global average of 2.72%. On Friday, 6,715 deaths were reported by the NIH. Around 71% of the deaths recorded from the virus are men, of which 76% were over the age of 50, the NCOC said.

A total of 326,216 COVID-19 cases have been recorded after 736 new cases emerged on Friday.

Major cities such as Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit have had a higher positivity ratio, the NCOC stated. The number of critical patients in hospitals is also rising.

Hospital admissions across Punjab have also increased. The coronavirus positivity rate in the province had increased from 0.92% to 1.33% while the death rate has reached 6% compared to 0.6% on September 1, the Punjab chief secretary informed the NCOC.

There have been 2,329 deaths from the virus in Punjab as of Friday. The breakdown of case fatalities across the rest of the country is: 205 in Islamabad, 2,591 in Sindh, 2,329 in Punjab, 1,267 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 85 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

