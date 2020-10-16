Completion of KCR a farfetched idea: expert

Says more than a year needed to complete project

However, according to experts, the story is different when it comes to the ground realities. They said it will take more than a year for the KCR to be completed.

The bogies for the train are being prepared in Islamabad but work on other things such as signals, tracks, ticket counters, pedestrian bridges, underpasses and flyovers has not started yet.

Another hurdle in the completion of the project is that the government has failed to remove encroachments from the railway tracks.

The question, therefore, arises whether the government will be able to complete the KCR in the remaining two and a half months left of this year.

These queries were raised on SAMAA TV's programme 7 se 8 by anchor Kiran Naz. She spoke to experts who said that the completion of the project is a "farfetched thought".

On the other hand, KCR Project Director Ameer Muhammad Daudpota said they can only begin work after the Sindh government removes encroachments from the routes of the tracks.

"The Sindh government is responsible for the construction of bridges and underpasses included in the project," he said. "The government has awarded the construction contract to the Frontier Works Organization."

Daudpota pointed out that during a hearing earlier this year, the FWO had told the court that it would take them at least six months to construct the flyovers and underpasses.

"But these six months will be applicable after construction begins. So far, the FWO has not even started work on the project," the director added.

The KCR is expected to provide relief to commuters and solve the transport crisis in the city.

The project’s track will start from the Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.