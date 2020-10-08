Chehlum processions held across Pakistan

Photo: Online

Processions are being held across Pakistan on Thursday to mark the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

They are being held in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad and other, smaller cities. Security has been increased along procession routes.

Karachi

Mobile services have been blocked along the procession routes in Karachi. Pillion riding has also been banned till 12am.

The pillion riding ban does not apply to women, children, the elderly, journalists and law enforcement officials.

The route of the main procession in Karachi has been secured with containers. The Bomb Disposal Squad is checking stores along the route for any explosive devices.

Over 5,000 personnel have been put on security duty for the procession.

The Sindh government announced a province-wide holiday for schools.

The Karachi traffic police issued a traffic plan for Chehlum.

The main procession will begin at Nishtar Park and end at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. People will arrive at Nishtar Park from the Martin Road Imambargah at 9am and depart for the main procession at 1pm.