Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Chances of Pak-India war very high: Azad Kashmir president

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Chances of Pak-India war very high: Azad Kashmir president

Photo: Online

“The chances of a Pak-India war are very high,” Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan said in a webinar organised on Wednesday by Lahore Centre for Peace and Research. The webinar’s main discussion was Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

It was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik, and Kashmir Council for Human Rights Director Nazeer Hussain.

“India will never achieve its wicked goals and Pakistan will get Kashmir,” said President Masood. If there was a war anywhere in the world, it would be in the South Asian region, because Kashmir has become a nuclear flashpoint, he added.

“More and more people in the world are raising their voice against India’s violation of human rights in IOK,” said Senator Rehman. Even people living in India have refused to accept the Modi government’s Hindutva policy, she added.

Hussain said if a war broke out between India and Pakistan, it would be between the people of Kashmir and India.

“India’s August 5 action in Kashmir last year against the freedom fighters will not have favourable consequences,” said Malik. Steps need to be taken at international level to ban RSS, and the UN should send a delegation to India for an independent inquiry into the killings of detainees, she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.