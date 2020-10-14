Chances of Pak-India war very high: Azad Kashmir president

“The chances of a Pak-India war are very high,” Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan said in a webinar organised on Wednesday by Lahore Centre for Peace and Research. The webinar’s main discussion was Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

It was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik, and Kashmir Council for Human Rights Director Nazeer Hussain.

“India will never achieve its wicked goals and Pakistan will get Kashmir,” said President Masood. If there was a war anywhere in the world, it would be in the South Asian region, because Kashmir has become a nuclear flashpoint, he added.

“More and more people in the world are raising their voice against India’s violation of human rights in IOK,” said Senator Rehman. Even people living in India have refused to accept the Modi government’s Hindutva policy, she added.

Hussain said if a war broke out between India and Pakistan, it would be between the people of Kashmir and India.

“India’s August 5 action in Kashmir last year against the freedom fighters will not have favourable consequences,” said Malik. Steps need to be taken at international level to ban RSS, and the UN should send a delegation to India for an independent inquiry into the killings of detainees, she added.