Case registered against organisers of PDM’s Gujranwala rally

A case has been registered against 100 organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Gujranwala for violating the coronavirus SOPs and blocking roads.

Some of the prominent people named in the FIR include Khurram Dastgir and Muhammad Bashir Virk.

The FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station. No arrest has been made yet.

On October 17, the PDM held its first rally as part of a countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala in which the core message was that double standards would not cut it: there had to be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. The rally was held at Jinnah Ground.

The PML-N hosted the rally and organisers signed a 28-point agreement with the Gujranwala city administration in order to get permission. According to the agreement, all roads leading into the city would be opened and containers will be removed.