Case registered against Captain Safdar for ‘anti-state remarks’

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Case registered against Captain Safdar for 'anti-state remarks'

A case has been registered against Captain (retd) Safdar in Gujranwala for making anti-state remarks. Safdar is the husband of Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt is also named in the case.

The case has been registered at the Satellite Town police station. It accuses Safdar of threatening the government and spreading hatred against State institutions after he was not granted permission to hold a rally on October 16.

The case was registered under sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 124A (Sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Safdar held a press conference at Butt’s residence on Friday ahead of Maryam’s rally where he allegedly made the remarks.

