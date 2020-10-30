Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks

His statements were twisted by the Indian media outlets

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks

A case has been registered against PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq at Lahore’s Civil Lines police station over his controversial remarks about the Pakistan Army.

The complainant, identified as Furqan, has said that the MNA is a traitor as he tried to spread false propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

He said that he is a patriot and does not belong to any political party.

Sadiq had to issue a clarification on Thursday after comments he made in the National Assembly on Wednesday were ‘twisted’ by Indian media outlets.

The statements I made about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman are being distorted by Indian media, said Sadiq in a video released on Thursday. They are playing with the words to twist them, he said.

He said a meeting of parliamentary leaders was called by the premier the night the plane was shot down but the prime minister sent the foreign minister instead, who told the leaders that Abhinandan would be released immediately. Whatever thought the PM had, or dictation, from whatever country, or if it was from Modi himself, it wasn’t shared, Sadiq said.

Imran Khan’s legs were shaking and he was sweating because he couldn’t face the opposition, said Sadiq. The meaning of this, only Imran Khan knows, he said.

Indian media outlets have accused Sadiq of saying Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to bomb Pakistan by 9pm. They quoted him as saying General Bajwa’s legs were shaking and he was sweating.

