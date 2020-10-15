Peshawar court stops NAB from arresting Captain Safdar

The Peshawar High Court approved on Thursday the pre-arrest bail of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of former PM Nawaz Sharif, in an assets case.

Awan has been accused of owning more assets than his known sources of income can justify.

He approached the high court and said he fears NAB will arrest him in the case, adding that he has been cooperating with the bureau in the investigation.

On October 4, another case was registered against Awan in Gujranwala for making anti-state remarks. PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt is also named in the case.

Safdar has been accused of threatening the government and spreading hatred against State institutions after he was not granted permission to hold a rally on October 16.

The case was registered under sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 124A (Sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.