Burewala assistant commissioner removed after fight with school guards

The assistant commissioner of Punjab’s Burewala was removed from his post after a fight with the guards of a private school on Thursday.

The assistant commissioner, Rana Aurangzeb, was inspecting private schools in Burewala to ensure they were following the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

When he arrived at the school, his guards and the school’s security guards fought over the SOPs. The fight escalated into a physical scuffle.

Footage of the fight was made public, after which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and removed the assistant commissioner from his post.

Shahbaz Gill, the PM’s aide, confirmed his removal on social media.

AC کو ہٹا دیا گیا ہے۔ انصاف ہو گا۔ اب پولیس سے بھی ایسا ہی رسپانس چاہتے ہیں جعلی ایف آئ آر دینے پر۔



اللُہ کا شکر ہے یہ عمران خان کی حکومت ہے اس میں خان کسی غریب کے ساتھ ظلم نہیں ہونے دے گا۔ جو فرعون بننے کی کوشش کرے گا اس کا احتساب ہو گا۔ شکریہ چیف سیکرٹری پنجاب بروقت ایکشن پر https://t.co/mKWP27RNZJ pic.twitter.com/zwhSNgqUKd — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 1, 2020

Afterwards, Aurangzeb ordered the guards to be brought to the police station where a case was lodged against them for the fight and obstructing a government official from performing his duty. The school administration has denied the charges.

The local magistrate approved bail for the school guards.