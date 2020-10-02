Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Burewala assistant commissioner removed after fight with school guards

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
The assistant commissioner of Punjab’s Burewala was removed from his post after a fight with the guards of a private school on Thursday.

The assistant commissioner, Rana Aurangzeb, was inspecting private schools in Burewala to ensure they were following the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

When he arrived at the school, his guards and the school’s security guards fought over the SOPs. The fight escalated into a physical scuffle.

Footage of the fight was made public, after which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and removed the assistant commissioner from his post.

Shahbaz Gill, the PM’s aide, confirmed his removal on social media.

Afterwards, Aurangzeb ordered the guards to be brought to the police station where a case was lodged against them for the fight and obstructing a government official from performing his duty. The school administration has denied the charges.

The local magistrate approved bail for the school guards.

