British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park

Moto Tunnel, which was built by the British, has been inaugurated at the Ayubia National Park in Abbottabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated it.

The tunnel has been renovated by the KP Forest and Wildlife Department in collaboration with the UNDP and Ministry of Climate Change.

This is a great initiative to promote eco-tourism in the country, said Aslam. People can come here for a walk or even trekking, he remarked while speaking at the event.