Bought PML-N’s election ticket, claims disgruntled PML-N MPA’s brother

Says his brothers invested in PML-N for 30 years

Younus Ansari, the brother of disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari, claimed Wednesday that his brother had bought an election ticket from the PML-N before the 2018 polls.

“My brother is their MPA…but my brother is ready to resign [if] they return our investment,” Younus told Nadeem Malik. “We have invested in them for 30 years.”

The Ansari brothers recently distanced themselves from the PML-N after Captain (retired) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, threatened to surround the residences of authorities if they arrest the workers of the party.

In response, the Ansari brothers announced they will be holding a “Love Pakistan” rally on October 16. The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, is also organising a rally in Gujranwala on the same day.

The administration, however, hasn’t granted either parties permission to hold rallies. The PML-N, however, has made it clear they will hold the rally on GT Road if the administration doesn’t allow them to hold a rally at the Jinnah stadium.