Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bought PML-N’s election ticket, claims disgruntled PML-N MPA’s brother

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says his brothers invested in PML-N for 30 years

Younus Ansari, the brother of disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari, claimed Wednesday that his brother had bought an election ticket from the PML-N before the 2018 polls.

“My brother is their MPA…but my brother is ready to resign [if] they return our investment,” Younus told Nadeem Malik. “We have invested in them for 30 years.”

The Ansari brothers recently distanced themselves from the PML-N after Captain (retired) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, threatened to surround the residences of authorities if they arrest the workers of the party.

In response, the Ansari brothers announced they will be holding a “Love Pakistan” rally on October 16. The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, is also organising a rally in Gujranwala on the same day.

The administration, however, hasn’t granted either parties permission to hold rallies. The PML-N, however, has made it clear they will hold the rally on GT Road if the administration doesn’t allow them to hold a rally at the Jinnah stadium.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ashraf Ansari, Younus Ansari, PMLN, Gujranwala, PDM, Nawaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.