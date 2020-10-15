Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Body of doctor-blogger exhumed in Mirpurkhas, investigation to follow

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Body of doctor-blogger exhumed in Mirpurkhas, investigation to follow

The body of doctor-blogger Dr Maha Shah was exhumed in Mirpurkhas on Thursday by a five-member medical team.

The Mirpurkhas second judicial magistrate supervised the exhumation process that was ordered by the Sindh High Court.

The team, which is headed by the additional medical superintendent of Liaquat University, will take samples from the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The Karachi police had ruled the August 18 death a suicide and arrested three men in the case. They have since obtained bail till November 12.

The Karachi South SSP had filed a request in the Sindh High Court in Karachi for the exhumation. The court then ordered a Mirpurkhas sessions court to form a medical board and order the exhumation.

The police initially believed the young woman was murdered and had begun an investigation into that but have now changed their stance.

The police say the woman was “troubled” because of her friend, who also supplied her the pistol used in the suicide. The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV.

Dr Jamali confirmed that the young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left parietal side (left side of her head) and the bullet exited from the right parietal side. The woman was right-handed, and Dr Jamali said in such cases it is more likely that the entry wound is on the right side.

However, she did not rule out the injury being self-inflicted. The woman died before hospital staff were able to put her on a ventilator. No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they have reportedly buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

