Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Blasphemous sketches: Federal cabinet to decide on Pakistan-France ties

Islamabad High Court disposes of the case

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Blasphemous sketches: Federal cabinet to decide on Pakistan-France ties

The federal cabinet is going to decide on Pakistan’s ties with France following French President Emmanuel Macron’s critique of Islam and publication of blasphemous sketches, the Islamabad High Court was told during a hearing on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition asking for Pakistan to sever diplomatic relations with France for publishing blasphemous sketches.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the cabinet should take up the matter and a decision should be made keeping in view public sentiments.

Parliament has passed a resolution condemning the latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France, the court was told.

Tariq Asad, the lawyer for petitioner Salman Shahid, appeared before the court. He said that Turkey, Qatar, and other Muslim countries have been protesting the publication of the sketches. “The worst thing is that the French president directed authorities to hang those sketches on buildings.”

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the Pakistani government has condemned the sketches and even summoned the French ambassador over it.

The petitioner had named the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Ministry of Interior as respondents in the case. The case has been disposed of as the cabinet will decide on it now.

President Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.” The cartoons were projected onto government buildings in France

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Muslims across the world are offended and upset by the caricatures. President Macron’s statement after that was like adding fuel to the fire, he said.

He is spreading extremism, said Qureshi, adding that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.

He said the premier had already raised this matter before the United Nations. He also wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to impose a ban on Islamophobia on the platform.

FaceBook WhatsApp
France
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
france caricature issue, pakistan and france ties, france blasphemy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.