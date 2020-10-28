Blasphemous sketches: Federal cabinet to decide on Pakistan-France ties

The federal cabinet is going to decide on Pakistan’s ties with France following French President Emmanuel Macron’s critique of Islam and publication of blasphemous sketches, the Islamabad High Court was told during a hearing on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition asking for Pakistan to sever diplomatic relations with France for publishing blasphemous sketches.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the cabinet should take up the matter and a decision should be made keeping in view public sentiments.

Parliament has passed a resolution condemning the latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France, the court was told.

Tariq Asad, the lawyer for petitioner Salman Shahid, appeared before the court. He said that Turkey, Qatar, and other Muslim countries have been protesting the publication of the sketches. “The worst thing is that the French president directed authorities to hang those sketches on buildings.”

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the Pakistani government has condemned the sketches and even summoned the French ambassador over it.

The petitioner had named the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Ministry of Interior as respondents in the case. The case has been disposed of as the cabinet will decide on it now.

President Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.” The cartoons were projected onto government buildings in France

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Muslims across the world are offended and upset by the caricatures. President Macron’s statement after that was like adding fuel to the fire, he said.

He is spreading extremism, said Qureshi, adding that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.

He said the premier had already raised this matter before the United Nations. He also wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to impose a ban on Islamophobia on the platform.