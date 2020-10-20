Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won’t be attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Quetta. The rally has been scheduled for October 25.

He is expected to be represented at the rally by either Yousaf Raza Gilani or Pervaiz Ashraf.

The PPP chief won’t be able to travel to Quetta as he will be in Gilgit-Baltistan to prepare for the upcoming elections in the region. He had announced that he will run the electoral campaign himself.

On October 17, the PDM held its first rally as part of a countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala in which the core message was that double standards would not cut it: there had to be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. The rally was held at Jinnah Ground.

Its second rally was held in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on October 18.

