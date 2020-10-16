Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
PDM protesting against those who brought PM to power: Bilawal

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM is holding an anti-government rally in Gujranwala

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest is against those who brought PM Imran Khan to power, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference in Lalamusa on Friday.

The army should ensure the security of our borders, not elections, he said.

The PM had promised to provide us with containers if we ever staged a protest and now he has placed containers to stop us from reaching the protest site, Bilawal said. "The government doesn't even know how to handle this single protest."

We are democratic people and we are not carrying any arms, Bilawal added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PDM Gujranwala rally
 
