PDM protesting against those who brought PM to power: Bilawal

PDM is holding an anti-government rally in Gujranwala

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest is against those who brought PM Imran Khan to power, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference in Lalamusa on Friday.

The army should ensure the security of our borders, not elections, he said.

The PM had promised to provide us with containers if we ever staged a protest and now he has placed containers to stop us from reaching the protest site, Bilawal said. "The government doesn't even know how to handle this single protest."

We are democratic people and we are not carrying any arms, Bilawal added.