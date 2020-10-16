Bilawal Bhutto waves to PDM jalsa supporters from stage

Maryam Nawaz reached Gujrana stadium shortly before himPakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala. He arrived shortly after PML-N's Maryam Nawaz did. Bilawal is meeting his supporters and waiting on stage with Maryam. JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy has yet to arrive.The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first rally as part of itscountrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday).Follow this story for live updates.