Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Bilawal Bhutto waves to PDM jalsa supporters from stage

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz reached Gujrana stadium shortly before him

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala. He arrived shortly after PML-N's Maryam Nawaz did.

Bilawal is meeting his supporters and waiting on stage with Maryam. JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy has yet to arrive.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its first rally as part of its

countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday).

Follow this story for live updates.
