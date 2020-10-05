Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Bhittai’s poetry collection to be published on Bhittai Pedia Application

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Bhittai’s poetry collection to be published on Bhittai Pedia Application

The three-day celebrations of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s 277th urs concluded on Sunday with an award ceremony in Bhitt Shah.

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah participated in the ceremony and praised Bhittai’s poetry and its universal message of peace and harmony. He also distributed awards.

The minister told the media a project named the Bhittai Pedia Application was being developed at the Abdul Hameed Bhugari Institute of Language and Engineering, supervised by Amar Fayaz.

“The application will contain the entire collection of Bhittai’s poetry and that of writers who have contributed to his work from across the world,” he said. He added that he had proudly launched Bhittai’s poetry books in Persian and Arabic languages, compiled by scholars Niyaz Himyaooni and Fazal Rahim Soomro, as well as books by late Mohammad Soomar Shaikh, Bharumal Amrani, Ishaq Samejo, and others.

Shah said the Sindh government had to cancel other activities during the urs celebrations due to rising coronavirus cases. “Devotees are allowed to visit the shrine under certain SOPs to avoid the virus’ spread,” said Shah, adding that he had decided to continue the tradition of awarding those contributing to Bhittai’s poetry. “A number of writers and scholars are working and researching on Bhittai’s poetry across the world, but there is still a great need to do more work in light of his vast poetry,” he said.

Known singer Rajab Fakeer, Ustad Pir Bux, musician Sono Khan aka Sarmad Chandio, Waryam Fakeer Abdul Ghaffar Khatti, and Raja Sand, received awards for their contribution to Bhittai’s poetry. The Latif Award was posthumously awarded to Shaikh Mohammad Soomar for his book on the poet’s life.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shah abdul latif bhitai, bhit shah, shah abdul latif bhittai, shah abdul latif bhittai urs, shah abdul latif bhittai poetry, shah abdul latif bhittai summary, shah abdul latif bhittai quotes
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.