The chief justice of the Balochistan High Court has said that child abuse cases should be investigated on a priority basis.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail made the remarks while hearing the rape and murder case of a nine-year-old child in Killa Abdullah.

The judge directed all provincial commissioners and DIGs to complete all pending investigations and summoned a progress report too.

He was heading a two-member bench which included Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch.