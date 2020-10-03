Bees attack students at Chiniot girls school

Students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chiniot’s Bhowana were attacked by bees on Saturday morning. Several were taken to the hospital afterwards.

Around 20 students were attacked by a swarm of bees at the school. The bees came from a nearby field.

Rescue teams arrived and gave them first aid but they were still taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a checkup. Some were stung but most were just scared.

The administration says the children received minor wounds and everyone is out of danger.

Education CEO Dr Khadim Hussain has deputed the deputy education officer of Bhowana to investigate the incident.