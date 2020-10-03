Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bees attack students at Chiniot girls school

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bees attack students at Chiniot girls school

Students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chiniot’s Bhowana were attacked by bees on Saturday morning. Several were taken to the hospital afterwards.

Around 20 students were attacked by a swarm of bees at the school. The bees came from a nearby field.

Rescue teams arrived and gave them first aid but they were still taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a checkup. Some were stung but most were just scared.

The administration says the children received minor wounds and everyone is out of danger.

Education CEO Dr Khadim Hussain has deputed the deputy education officer of Bhowana to investigate the incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chiniot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bee attack, chiniot school, punjab school
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.