Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Baton-wielding force deployed in Murree to protect tourists

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Baton-wielding force deployed in Murree to protect tourists

The Rawalpindi administration has formed a special ‘baton-wielding’ force for the protection of tourists in Murree.

More than 50 officers of the civil defence force have been deployed in the city. The force has also set up a control room.

The step was taken after rising cases of tourists being mistreated by local hotel agents, hotel owners and transporters.

“We used to receive complaints from tourists,” said Civil Defence District Officer Talib Hussain. “The baton force was deployed on the deputy commissioner’s orders so that the tourists can enjoy their recreational visits.”

An FIR will also be registered on the force’s complaint if any untoward incident occurs, said Hussain. Recently, cases were registered against those who mistreated the tourists, he added.

“The situation has improved since the force’s deployment,” said a tourist. “We can now enjoy our visits peacefully.”

The administration has also arranged mechanics for immediate repair of cars coming from Murree in case of breakdowns.

In September, a video allegedly showing hotel management beating up members of a tourist family in Murree went viral. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation.

