Ban transmission of Indian radio channels in Tharparkar, says petitioner

An application has been filed in Sindh High Court seeking a ban on the transmission of Indian radio stations in Tharparkar.

The petitioner said Indian radio channels have been spreading propaganda against the Pakistan Army and Islam.

The court has issue notices to the federal and provincial governments, along with the home and information ministries.

“How can PEMRA ban the transmission of foreign radio channels?” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked.

The home ministry along with the information and broadcasting ministry should look into this and the authorities should take appropriate measures, he remarked.