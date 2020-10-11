Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Balochistan increases govt scholarship fund to Rs2b

The Balochistan government has increased its scholarship fund to Rs2 billion from Rs0.5 billion.

This news was announced by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in an inauguration ceremony of the University of Turbat’s sub-campus in Panjgur district.

“The government of Balochistan is striving for the promotion of textile, health and education,” Kamal said while addressing the ceremony.

He also inaugurated the district complex and College Road constructed under the Panjgur city package, and reviewed progress on various development projects.

