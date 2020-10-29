Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Bail plea of DG Khan man who kidnapped 13-year-old dismissed

He has been detained

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bail plea of DG Khan man who kidnapped 13-year-old dismissed

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday the bail petition of a man who has been accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that such people should not be given any relief. The suspect has been detained by the Secretariat police.

The police have contacted the DG Khan police and spoke to them about transferring the suspect to them.

Attaur Rehman had previously filed bail pleas in the trial court and high court but they were dismissed too.

