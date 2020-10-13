Bachat bazaars banned in Karachi’s District Central

The authorities in Karachi have placed a ban on bachat and car bazaars in the city’s District Central to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification issued from the office central district’s deputy commissioner said that all the permissions and no-objection certificates issued for bachat and car bazaars were being withdrawn.

“Any violation of this order will be strictly dealt as per government rules,” read the notification.

The virus has so far killed 2,562 people in Sindh, according to the Sindh health department.

At least 136 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi in the past 24 hours, the department said.