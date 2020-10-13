Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bachat bazaars banned in Karachi’s District Central

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bachat bazaars banned in Karachi’s District Central

Residents shop at a wholesale market despite the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi on June 10, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The authorities in Karachi have placed a ban on bachat and car bazaars in the city’s District Central to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification issued from the office central district’s deputy commissioner said that all the permissions and no-objection certificates issued for bachat and car bazaars were being withdrawn.

“Any violation of this order will be strictly dealt as per government rules,” read the notification.

The virus has so far killed 2,562 people in Sindh, according to the Sindh health department.

At least 136 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi in the past 24 hours, the department said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Karachi, Pakistan, Bazaar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: PEMRA suspends notification banning coverage
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.