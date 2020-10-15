Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances

Sindh’s star right-handed batsman Azam Khan has revealed that he is working hard to improve his fitness.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of the former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been criticised for being overweight.

In a blog posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their official website, Azam stated that despite losing as much as 30 kgs in one year, he is still working hard to improve his fitness.

“My ambition is to work even harder now and especially on my fitness,” he said. “I fully realise that I was overweight last year but I have reduced more than 30kgs. I still have a long way to go and I know I have to keep myself grounded if I have to achieve sustained success while further improving my batting skills.”

‘2020 has been great’

Azam has been impressive in the ongoing National T20 Cup and played a breathtaking 88-run knock for Sindh in the match against defending champions Northern on Wednesday.

Talking about his own performances, the Karachi-born batsman said that he is happy with how the 2020 is going for him on a personal level.

“The year 2020 has been a great one for me despite the Covid-19 situation that held all of us back for a considerable time period,” Azam said. “I am very happy that I made most of the opportunities provided to me by Quetta Gladiators and now this National T20 has been a wonderful experience that I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Azam further went on to appreciate the support he is getting from experienced players in the Sindh squad.

“The seniors in the Sindh team like Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Anwar Ali have supported me wholeheartedly and I am really enjoying their company and learning so much by both sharing the dressing room with them and taking the field.