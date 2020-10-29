Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former National Assembly speaker and incumbent PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq had to issue a clarification on Thursday after comments he made in the National Assembly on Wednesday were 'twisted' by Indian media outlets.

The statements I made about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman are being distorted by Indian media, said Sadiq in a video released on Thursday. They are playing with the words to twist them, he said.

Abhinandan didn’t come to Pakistan to distribute mithai, he attacked Pakistan, he said, adding that it was a moment of pride when his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

He said a meeting of parliamentary leaders was called by the premier the night the plane was shot down but the prime minister sent the foreign minister instead, who told the leaders that Abhinandan would be released immediately. Whatever thought the PM had, or dictation, from whatever country, or if it was from Modi himself, it wasn't shared, Sadiq said.

Imran Khan's legs were shaking and he was sweating because he couldn't face the opposition, said Sadiq. The meaning of this, only Imran Khan knows, he said.

Indian media outlets have accused Sadiq of saying Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to bomb Pakistan by 9pm. They quoted him as saying General Bajwa's legs were shaking and he was sweating.