Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement

Says his words were distorted

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Former National Assembly speaker and incumbent PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq had to issue a clarification on Thursday after comments he made in the National Assembly on Wednesday were 'twisted' by Indian media outlets.

The statements I made about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman are being distorted by Indian media, said Sadiq in a video released on Thursday. They are playing with the words to twist them, he said.

Abhinandan didn’t come to Pakistan to distribute mithai, he attacked Pakistan, he said, adding that it was a moment of pride when his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

He said a meeting of parliamentary leaders was called by the premier the night the plane was shot down but the prime minister sent the foreign minister instead, who told the leaders that Abhinandan would be released immediately. Whatever thought the PM had, or dictation, from whatever country, or if it was from Modi himself, it wasn't shared, Sadiq said.

Imran Khan's legs were shaking and he was sweating because he couldn't face the opposition, said Sadiq. The meaning of this, only Imran Khan knows, he said.

Indian media outlets have accused Sadiq of saying Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to bomb Pakistan by 9pm. They quoted him as saying General Bajwa's legs were shaking and he was sweating.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ayaz sadiq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan accuses France's Macron of 'attacking Islam'
PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Lahore's Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
Lahore’s Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.