Attacks on religious clerics in Pakistan: a timeline

Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi was recently killed in a targetted attack. Here we look at a timeline of attacks on religious clerics in Pakistan.

September 15, 2007 — Maulana Hassan Jan, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and Islamic scholar, was assassinated in Peshawar.

February 19, 2009 — Shia leader Sher Zaman was gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan.

June 12, 2009 — Sarfraz Ahmed Naeemi, a Sunni Barelvi cleric, was killed in a suicide attack in Lahore.

November 6, 2012 — Agha Aftab Haider Jaffari, a prominent Shia leader, was shot dead in Quetta.

December 6, 2013 — Maulana Shams-ur-Rehman, an Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat leader, was killed in firing on Lahore’s Ravi Road.

February 27, 2014 — Allama Taqi Hadi Naqvi was shot dead in Karachi.

August 19, 2017 — Ataullah Shah, a JUI-F leader and khateeb, was killed in Dera Ismail Khan.

November 2, 2018 — Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was assassinated in Rawalpindi.

October 10, 2020 — Maulana Dr Adil Khan, a religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia seminary, was shot dead in Karachi.