Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Asim Bajwa steps down as SAPM on information

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asim Bajwa steps down as SAPM on information

Photo: Asim Bajwa/Facebook

Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa has resigned from the additional charge of the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

He confirmed on Twitter that his request has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He, however, is still the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

In an interview with ARY News on September 3, Bajwa said that he would resign from the SAPM post. I wish to pay my full attention to CPEC projects, Bajwa said. CPEC projects are the future of Pakistan.

On August 27, a website known as Fact Focus published a story, claiming that Lt Gen (r) Bajwa’s family has set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants. The website further claimed that Lt Gen (r) Bajwa’s wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

Bajwa has rejected the story on his family’s assets as “incorrect” and “false”.

In his statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.

The former military official had replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Khan as special assistant on April 27, 2020.

He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Bajwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
asim bajwa cpec, asim bajwa cpec authority, asim bajwa story, asim bajwa
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.