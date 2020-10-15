Zardari’s arrest warrant issued in money laundering inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau has issued the arrest warrant of former president Asif Ali Zardari in an illegal transaction and money laundering inquiry. This inquiry is a part of the fake account cases being investigated by the bureau.

Zardari has been accused of carrying out illegal transactions of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through joint accounts of APS Mushtaq and Zain Malik.

The former president has approached the Islamabad High Court and sought bail in the case. His lawyer has argued that his client does not have any involvement in the case.

On May 31, Zardari’s arrest warrant was issued in an inquiry pertaining to a money laundering case. NAB said that a company owned by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million out of Rs4.4 billion suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

On October 11, Zardari was taken to the hospital in Karachi after he felt “unwell”, his party said in a statement. “Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” said the PPP in a tweet.

Zardari has been suffering from multiple diseases since last year. The former president was arrested in a fake accounts case in January 2019 but he was granted bail in December on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court.