Army chief directs soldiers to support Kashmir people: ISPR

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed soldiers in Kashmir to extend their support to the local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations.

According to the ISPR, the army chief visited the forward positions of the military at Chamb Sector along the Line of Control

“COAS was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near LOC,” read the ISPR statement. “Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.”

The army chief was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas at the Line of Control.

General Bajwa, the ISPR said, asked the soldiers to remain steadfast and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.