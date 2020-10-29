Anti-rabies shots, pain relievers become 262% more expensive

The prices of 94 medicines have been increased by 262%, according to a notification issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Health Services.

The increase was approved by the federal cabinet on September 22.

PM’s Aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan explained that the reason for the price hike was that a shortage was created because of these medicines’ cheap prices and they were sold only in the black market. Now that the prices have been increased, there are lots of medicines available, he reasoned.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has announced in the notification that these prices will be frozen till June 30, 2021, which means that there will be no increase or decrease in these prices for the next eight months.

Some commonly used drugs on the list include:

Pain reliever ibruprofen (to be sold at Rs276),

Pain reliever Brufen suspension (Rs75)

Topical antiseptic Burnol cream (Rs35)

Infertility treatment Ferti-M (Rs721)

Pregnancy blood pressure controller hydralazine (Rs69)

Premenstrual syndrome and postnatal depression treatment cylogest 200mg (Rs2,053),

Cancer treatment hydroxyurea (Rs2,258)

Cancer treatment bleomycin sulfate (Rs2,110)

Infant chickenpox vaccine Varilrix (Rs2,904)

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine Priorix (Rs974)

Vaccine protecting infants from six diseases infanrix-hexa (Rs3,100)

Rabies vaccine verorab (Rs1,641)

The list also includes blood pressure medication, medicine to control insulin levels, other pain relievers and stomach medication.