Anti-rabies shots, pain relievers become 262% more expensive

Govt approves price hike for 94 medications
The prices of 94 medicines have been increased by 262%, according to a notification issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Health Services.
The increase was approved by the federal cabinet on September 22.
PM’s Aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan explained that the reason for the price hike was that a shortage was created because of these medicines’ cheap prices and they were sold only in the black market. Now that the prices have been increased, there are lots of medicines available, he reasoned.
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has announced in the notification that these prices will be frozen till June 30, 2021, which means that there will be no increase or decrease in these prices for the next eight months.
Some commonly used drugs on the list include:
The list also includes blood pressure medication, medicine to control insulin levels, other pain relievers and stomach medication.