Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 26 in Ziarat

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 26 in Ziarat

Photo: Online

An anti-polio immunization campaign will start in Ziarat on October 26 and continue till October 30.

This news was announced during a district polio eradication campaign meeting on Thursday, chaired by Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini.

“Polio is an incurable disease and work needs to be done on a war footing to eradicate it,” said Badini in his address. “Religious leaders as well as intellectuals from different schools of thought will have to play their role in creating awareness among the people about polio.” He added that joint efforts were needed to rid the country of this disease.

Badini said foolproof security would be provided to the polio vaccination teams working across the district. “Polio workers will also need to perform their tasks responsibly,” he said. “The campaign will fail if even one child is missed.”

Polio is a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. It may result in permanent disability or even death. Vaccination is the only most effective way of increasing protection against the virus.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world where polio remains a threat, with 77 cases reported in 2020 so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan polio
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.