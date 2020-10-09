Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 26 in Ziarat

An anti-polio immunization campaign will start in Ziarat on October 26 and continue till October 30.

This news was announced during a district polio eradication campaign meeting on Thursday, chaired by Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini.

“Polio is an incurable disease and work needs to be done on a war footing to eradicate it,” said Badini in his address. “Religious leaders as well as intellectuals from different schools of thought will have to play their role in creating awareness among the people about polio.” He added that joint efforts were needed to rid the country of this disease.

Badini said foolproof security would be provided to the polio vaccination teams working across the district. “Polio workers will also need to perform their tasks responsibly,” he said. “The campaign will fail if even one child is missed.”

Polio is a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. It may result in permanent disability or even death. Vaccination is the only most effective way of increasing protection against the virus.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world where polio remains a threat, with 77 cases reported in 2020 so far.