Anti-govt rallies: PM Khan summons important meeting in Islamabad Friday

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/ Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party and coalition partners in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Khan will take the party leaders and leaders of the coalition parties into confidence over the government’s strategy to counter the opposition’s anti-government movement.

The meeting will take place at the parliament house at 3pm tomorrow. The PTI leaders, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will reportedly address the important government meeting.

The Pakistan Democractic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first anti-government rally at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala on October 16.

The PDM has planned several anti-government rallies across the country. The opposition parties will hold  a “decisive” long march against the government in January 2021, the leaders had decided in a meeting in Islamabad on September 20.

