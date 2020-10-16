Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks

Photo: @aamnailyas/Instagram

Model and actor Amna Ilyas says she used to make fun of her cook for “being lame”, teacher for having a stammer and best friend for being short heighted when she was a young but she has now changed.

“Never have I ever called someone mota. I have used words like hathi [elephant], genda [rhino], saand [bull],” Ilyas said in a video she posted on Instagram on Friday.

She was addressing the criticism she has been facing for the last few days that she says had her up all night.

“No one is born with ethics… And please don’t tell me that you guys have never spoken such things,” she said.

The actor was under fire after an old video of her surfaced where she referred to former Pakistani model Aaminah Haq as fat.

Ilyas and model Sadaf Kanwal are playing a game on a talk show where they have to guess the name of a person with hints through hand gestures.

Kanwal had to guess Aaminah Haq‘s name. Ilyas made gestures of a chubby person. Kanwal then exclaimed: “Moti ho gyi hai? Aamina Haq? (Has she now gotten fat? Is it Aamina Haq)”’

Even the show host and fashion designer, HSY, was appalled.

On Friday, Ilyas told Haq that she’s not the same person she was two years ago when she body shamed her. “I’m not the person I was back then and each day I try to be a better person,” Ilyas said.

Her fans, although, are not buying her explanation. They have continued to call her out in the comments on her “hypocrisy and rude attitude” and for “not issuing an apology”.

Her industry mate Ayeza Khan, however, stood by her. “You have worked so hard to build this career for yourself and there’s so much more waiting for you in the future. Don’t indulge in this mess. My best wishes and love will always be with you,” Khan commented on Ilyas’ video.

