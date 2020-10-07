Amin Fahim’s son freed as court accepts Rs15m plea bargain

A Hyderabad accountability court accepted on Wednesday a plea bargain from Makhdoom Jaleeluz Zaman, a former government official, in a corruption case.

Zaman, also known as Habibullah, is the son of the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim, a longtime PPP stalwart who served as an MNA, MPA and federal minister multiple times.

He was arrested by NAB on October 1 after officials said that despite being issued multiple notices, he did not appear before the bureau.

The former taluka nazim of Hala’s plea bargain was accepted by the court. He paid NAB Rs15 million and has been declared unfit for public office for 10 years.

NAB submitted a report to the court on completion of the plea bargain process, after which Zaman was freed.