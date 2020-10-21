Ameena Saiyid’s publishing house promises ‘world-class yet affordable’ books

A new Pakistani publishing house was formally launched in Karachi on Tuesday.

“Now schools in Pakistan will have textbooks that are world-class and yet affordable and based on the Pakistani context, values, history, and culture and cover our curriculum,” said Ameena Saiyid, who has worked as the managing director of Oxford University Press, at the launch of Lightstone Publishers.

Lightstone school textbooks are will be affordable, high quality in content, design, and production, and readily available throughout Pakistan, she said. She is the managing director of the new publishing house.

According to a statement issued by the Lightstone Publishers, the arrival of a new world-class Pakistani owned publisher will provide a much-needed boost to the habit of reading and writing.

The publishing house, Lightstone Publishers’ Director Saadia Mirza, said will also be collaborating with Singapore-based publishers to publish to publish the courses in mathematics and science.

Lightstone Publishers have collaborated with SABAQ, a digital learning solution, to make the curriculum available on the website and designed interactive materials for students and teachers, announced the director.

Singer and educationist Shehzad Roy appreciated Saiyid’s efforts in the field of education. While speaking to the event, Roy said, “I would like to request Ameena to work on our regional languages too and promote them among students.”

He added, “We should not compromise on the quality of education, we should achieve excellence.”

Lightstone’s Publishing Director Nadia Ghani announced the publication of some books, both fiction and non-fiction, by authors such as Tariq Khosa, General Fida Hussain Malik, Liaquat Merchant, Professor Shariful Mujahid, Sherry Rehman, Fouzia Saeed, Ambassador Abdul Basit, and a new novel by Irshad Abdul Kadir.

Abbas Hussain, the director of the Teachers Development Centre, highlighted the importance of online education and some of the problems faced by the children. “Online education is equivalent to privileged education, it should be made available to everyone,” he added.