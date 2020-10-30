Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Alert issued for possible attack on Karachi traffic policemen

They have to wear bulletproof jackets

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Alert issued for possible attack on Karachi traffic policemen

Photo: PPI

An alert has been issued for a possible attack on traffic police personnel in Karachi.

Traffic police officials for all districts of the city have been directed ensure security measures for traffic police officials in all fields of duty.

They must also wear bulletproof jackets while performing their duties and armed police personnel must be deployed at a safe distance from their duty points for their security, the alert read.

The alert was issued by Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar.

