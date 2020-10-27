Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri killed in Afghanistan

Senior Al-Qaeda leader Muhsin al-Masri was killed in a special national security operation in Ghazni province, Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security tweeted late Saturday.



Al-Masri, believed to be al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, was on the Federal Bureau Investigation’s list of most wanted terrorists. He was charged in the United States with having funded a foreign terrorist organisation, and conspiracy to kill Americans.



The United States had issued a warrant for his arrest in 2018.



“The killing of this significant leader of al-Qaeda’s terroristic network proves that there is still the threat of terrorism and Taliban have ties with the terrorists,” said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Sunday afternoon.



The head of the US Counter-Terrorism Centre Chris Miller confirmed al-Masri’s death in a statement and said his “removal from the battlefield is a major blow to the terrorist organisation”.



The FBI has declined to comment.