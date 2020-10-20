Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

NAB given till Nov 19 to file reference against Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
NAB given till Nov 19 to file reference against Iqbal

An accountability court in Islamabad has given NAB till November 19 to file a reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case.

Ahsan Iqbal and his lawyer Tariq Mehmood Jahangir appeared in court on Tuesday. Iqbal left shortly after marking his attendance.

Iqbal, while speaking to the media, remarked that no minister gave permission for the project, adding that forums give approvals for it. “I don’t even know what I have been accused of in this case,” he remarked.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.

RELATED STORIES

