HOME > Health

After 13-year gap Pakistani medical professionals arrive in Kuwait

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development/ Twitter

Pakistan is sending 600 medical professionals to Kuwait as part of a bilateral agreement finalised in July between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. The first batch comprising 221 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and medical technicians, arrived in Kuwait on Thursday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider received them at the airport. The ambassador confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

“We want to expand our relations with Kuwait in every sector, especially those aligned with its vision 2035,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in a statement by the ministry.

The workers are practicing medical professionals selected by the Ministry of Health Kuwait after due process, the Ministry told SAMAA Digital. The first batch will be followed by a second one of 200 medical professionals. This agreement is part of Kuwait’s Silk City Project.

Bukhari said Kuwait had planned to hire over 1,000 Pakistani healthcare professionals. A high percentage of Pakistani workforce in Kuwait would help foster the bilateral ties between the two countries, he added.

The PM’s aide virtually addressed the outgoing professionals telling them to uphold standards of professionalism: “It will be you who will pave the way for other Pakistanis, aspiring to seek jobs in Kuwait,” he remarked.

The revival of workforce export to Kuwait was a historic moment for Pakistan as no worker had been sent to the Gulf country during the last 13 years, said Bukhari.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nasr Abdul Rehman J Al Mutairi assured the Pakistani workers that they will be facilitated during their stay in Kuwait.

