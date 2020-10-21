Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
11 Afghan women killed in stampede near Pakistan consulate

Photo: AFP/File

At least 11 women were killed Wednesday in a stampede in an Afghan football stadium where thousands had gathered to apply for visas at a nearby Pakistan consulate, officials said.

Many people were trampled at the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, with 10 women and three men injured, provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told reporters.

Provincial hospital spokesman Zaher Adel also confirmed the death toll. 

Nangarhar provincial council member Naser Kamawal gave a higher toll of 15 dead and 15 injured.

“Unfortunately this morning tens of thousands of people had come to the football stadium which led to the tragic incident,” Khogyani said.

The Pakistan consulate had resumed issuing visas last week after a seven-month pause because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

To avoid large crowds from gathering at the visa centre the applicants had been directed to a nearby football stadium in Jalalabad, Khogyani said.

“There were already thousands of people gathered at the gates of the stadium and women were given the priority to stand in the front,” said witness Abdul Ahad, who had come to the stadium to secure a Pakistani visa.

“When the officials announced that the gates were opening in the morning, everybody rushed to enter the stadium to be the first to deliver their passports,” Ahad told AFP.

“The women, most of them elderly and who were in the front fell and could not get up. It was chaotic.”

Officials said hundreds of policemen had been deployed at the stadium to control the crowd.

In ultra-conservative Afghanistan it is customary for women to queue separately from men.

Thousands of Afghans from Nangarhar and other nearby provinces had arrived since the early morning to apply for medical visas or to visit relatives.

Hours after the incident, relatives were seen carrying the dead in coffins from a mortuary in Jalalabad.

Many Afghans travel to neighbouring Pakistan every year, while millions have taken refuge there over the past few decades to escape war and poverty in conflict-wracked Afghanistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.