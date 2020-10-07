Admiral Amjad Niazi takes charge as Pakistan’s naval chief

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumed command of the Pakistan Navy as the 22nd chief of naval staff on Wednesday.

The change of command ceremony was held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad where Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handed over control to Admiral Niazi.

In his farewell address, Admiral Abbasi said his primary focus had been transforming the Pakistan Navy into a combat ready force with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence.

He praised the efforts of the Pakistan Navy who worked as a team to achieve the progress made in line with this vision. Admiral Abbasi dicussed the post-Pulwama incident and said Pakistan’s civil-military unified stance and diplomatic-military pushback frustrated Indian designs.

“The Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response and won the battle of hearts and minds, shattering the myth of India’s false sense of superiority.”

He also highlighted his initiatives to generate maritime awareness and channel efforts to jump start the blue economy, with a focus on joint exploration of offshore hydrocarbon resources to reap full dividends of Pakistan’s enormous and untapped maritime potential.

The outgoing naval chief was presented a guard of honour.