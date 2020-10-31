Abbottabad govt schools launch first-ever montessori classes

Government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad have started montessori classes for the first time.

Hazara Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud inaugurated the province’s first montessori at primary school number four and said the Parent Teacher Council fund decided to build model classes in 50 schools of the district within a month.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, Deputy Education Officer Malik Tanveer, and District Sports Officer Wasim Fazal as well as parents and teachers.

“The only solution to get rid of financial crises and unrest is to progress in the field of education,” said Mehsud. Unfortunately, there are three education systems in the country – public, private and the madrassas, he added.

Mehsud said the deputy commissioner’s initiative of launching montessori classes would bring about a change in the students of the district.

“We will try to bring this system to Hazara as it will increase parents’ confidence in government schools,” he said. We will supervise this pilot project and if it is successful, it will be implemented across the division, he added.

Sanaullah said they are creating an atmosphere at schools that will attract kids and build their basic concepts using advanced teaching techniques.

“Special training has been provided to teachers for montessori classes,” he said.

Each school required Rs150,000 to build montessori classes and each class will have 40 students, according to Tanveer.