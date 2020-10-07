Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
856 areas sealed in Punjab as govt imposes ‘micro-smart lockdowns’

Posted: Oct 7, 2020
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Punjab government has imposed micro-smart lockdowns across the province to curb the possible spread of COVID-19.

The Punjab Health Department has targeted 856 sensitive areas for the limited locality-based lockdowns, and quarantined around 7,295 infected people.

The number of people with coronavirus in the lockdown-imposed neighbourhoods has increased to 1,235.

Rawalpindi has the highest number of sealed areas (123). Faisalabad and Gujarat have 42 lockdowns each. Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Jhang have 40 sealed localities each.

The number of areas sealed in Sahiwal is 12, Sarghodha 24, Toba Tek Singh 11, Sheikhupura five and three zones were sealed in Vehari district. Households with positive cases have been sealed for 14 days.


 

 
 

 
