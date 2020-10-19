71% Muslim voters oppose re-electing Trump

A majority of Muslims in America preferred Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump.

This was revealed in a nationwide survey conducted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

The survey showed 89% of Muslims aim to vote in the 2020 general elections, of which 71% support Biden. The survey also revealed that despite Trump’s anti-Muslim statements, his popularity among Muslims has increased to 19% from 17%.

“Our survey clearly shows that more registered Muslim voters intend to vote in this presidential election than in 2016,” said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Robert S. McCaw. “The majority of those voters favour former vice president Joe Biden in comparison to re-electing Donald Trump,” he added.

On the other hand, Pakistani-American supporters of the Democratic Party are not happy with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

According to them, Harris is more inclined towards India than she is towards Pakistan. Polls conducted in the past show that Muslim voters in America generally prefer Democratic candidates over Republican ones.

There are an estimated 3.45 million Muslims in America. Although they comprise only one percent of America’s total population, their concentration in key states such as Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could have a major impact on the election.