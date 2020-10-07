624 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre has reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of 7:12 am on October 7.

According to the NCOC, 12 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 6,535.

The total number of confirmed cases is 316,351 as of Tuesday, with roughly 138,891 cases in Sindh alone. Recoveries from the virus have surpassed 301,288.

There has been a considerable rise in coronavirus cases after the government allowed educational institutes to resume activities from September 15 across the country.

The government had reviewed the coronavirus situation and decided in a meeting on September 7 to reopen schools and varsities with strict implementation of the SOPs. According to the NCOC, 22 educational institutes in Pakistan were shut down in the first 48 hours of reopening for not following the SOPs.