Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

6,000 people die on Quetta-Karachi highway every year

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
6,000 people die on Quetta-Karachi highway every year

The Quetta-Karachi highway sees as many as 6,000 deaths a year. In September alone, there were 1,207 accidents and 128 casualties.

The total number of road accidents in August was 944, resulting in 143 deaths and 1,470 injuries.  

Residents complain that thousands of people are dying in road accidents and the government is asleep. The Balochistan government, on the other hand, has decided to widen the Quetta-Karachi and other national highways into two-way roads.

“We have written a letter to the NHA for the posting of motorway police officials on national highways to reduce road accidents,” Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

According to motorway authorities, motorists should avoid using mobile phones while driving and violating one-way traffic rules. They should also be aware of basic traffic laws.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
856 areas sealed in Punjab as govt imposes ‘micro-smart lockdowns’
856 areas sealed in Punjab as govt imposes ‘micro-smart lockdowns’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.