6,000 people die on Quetta-Karachi highway every year

The Quetta-Karachi highway sees as many as 6,000 deaths a year. In September alone, there were 1,207 accidents and 128 casualties.

The total number of road accidents in August was 944, resulting in 143 deaths and 1,470 injuries.

Residents complain that thousands of people are dying in road accidents and the government is asleep. The Balochistan government, on the other hand, has decided to widen the Quetta-Karachi and other national highways into two-way roads.

“We have written a letter to the NHA for the posting of motorway police officials on national highways to reduce road accidents,” Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

According to motorway authorities, motorists should avoid using mobile phones while driving and violating one-way traffic rules. They should also be aware of basic traffic laws.