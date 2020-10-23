Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

36 stores sealed in KP for hoarding flour, sugar

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
36 stores sealed in KP for hoarding flour, sugar

At least 36 stores have been sealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hoarding flour, sugar, and rice.

A flour mill has been sealed for hoarding flour bags and an FIR has been registered against its owner and workers.

One hundred and thirty-four people have been named in the FIRs and heavy fines have been imposed.

Many shops were found to be selling commodities at exorbitant prices and they have been sealed too.

Most violations were reported in Peshawar, Mardan, and Swabi. The stores were identified by Tiger Force volunteers.

khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
tiger force, khyber pakhtunkhwa tiger force
 

