Punjab wants its officers to become fit

At least 3,000 police officers in Punjab have been instructed to lose weight. A gym has been set up for them at Lahore's Police Lines.

Officers can now be seen using different machines and doing crunches and squats as they try to lose weight.

A medical examination of the officers was conducted recently and it was found that many of them have been suffering from heart, liver, kidney, and breathing problems.

Many have been sent to therapists for their mental well-being too.