200 Pakistanis deported from Dubai over new travel requirements

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
At least 200 Pakistanis have been deported from the Dubai airport over their failure to meet the new travel conditions set by the UAE.

All travellers from Pakistan are required to carry return tickets along with AED 2,000.

The people who didn’t have either were sent back to Pakistani via PIA flights. The passengers landed at the Lahore airport and were kept in the custody of airport authorities. They were released after they paid a fine of AED 1,000 per person.

The authorities reportedly seized the passports of the people who couldn’t pay the fine.

Many passengers complained that the airport authorities in Pakistan did not inform them of the change in policy.

